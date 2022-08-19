Violet Ellen Lawson Davis, 80, of Elkton, passed away August 18, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Davis was born September 6, 1941 at Swift Run near Elkton, and was the daughter of the late Lurty and Lydia Shifflett Lawson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Daniel King; brothers, Otis Lawson, Elmer Lawson; a sister, Clarice Smith.
She was a 1960 graduate of Elkton High School and an active member of the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She was a great cook and enjoyed crafting and riding on the Skyline Drive and watching hummingbirds. She retired from Genie Company after 46 years of service.
On March 4, 1960 she married D.L. Davis, who died January 12, 2021. She is survived by daughters, Linda Ann Davis, Terry Davis King, both of Elkton; grandchildren, Raven D. King and husband, Vandon, Morgan Davis King; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sentara RMH Hahn Oncology Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
