Violet Hensley Grimsley, 84, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Mrs. Grimsley was born April 11, 1937, in Page County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Charles Patrick and Mildred Lee Foltz Hensley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Weldon Grimsley, and a sister, Margaret Shuler.
Violet retired from Page Memorial Hospital as the Business Manager at the age of 59. She began working at the telephone company, which remained her favorite job, and later went to Rockingham Memorial Hospital as a Business Representative. She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church and L.C.W. Women’s Group. She loved music and playing the piano and enjoyed gardening and butterflies.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Scott Grimsley and his late wife, Tammy Jill Rudolph Grimsley; daughters, Jackie Shuler and husband, Joseph, and Juliet Hirtriter and husband, John; sisters, Norma Kite and Lois Morris; grandchildren, Bethany Price and husband, Brandon, Stephanie Richards and husband, Dakota, Andrea Comer and husband, Mark, Blake Shuler and special friend, Felicia Atwell, Kolton Shuler and wife, Caitlyn, Wyatt Smith and special friend, Brittany and Marlee Smith; seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Verona Food Bank.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
