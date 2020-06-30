Violet Irene Davis Hensley entered the loving embrace of her Savior on June 27, 2020, following several years of declining health. Born on Feb. 27, 1934, to Otis L. and Helen M. Davis, Violet lived her entire life in Elkton. She relished small town life and could not imagine living anywhere else.
In 1954, she married Ellery A. Hensley, who died on April 20, 1977. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn L. Morris and Goldie M. Helsley, and their spouses, Leon and Noah, respectively.
Violet worked at Rockingham Sleepwear, Elkton Garment Co., and in semi-retirement as a product demonstrator at Costco. An avid cook, she was happiest in her kitchen which she considered hallowed ground.
Violet is survived by her son, Ellery A. Hensley Jr. and partner, Scott; brother, Donald L. Davis and wife, Violet; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
No celebration of Violet’s life would be complete without a heartfelt expression of appreciation to her caregivers, Sarah Sarver, Karen Wimer, and Myra Crawford, whose loving care brought immeasurable comfort to her final year of life; and to Alice Lam, whose decades of kindness and support are a testament to true friendship.
Pastor Curtis Crawford will conduct a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville. In deference to current health concerns, attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choosing.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
