Violet Marie (Showalter) Ropp
Violet Marie (Showalter) Ropp passed away peacefully with her husband nearby at the Stratford Hospital on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., in her 81st year. Dear wife of Christian E. Ropp, mother of Rudy Ropp of Brunner, and Hubert Ropp and his wife, Joanna, of Brunner. She will be sadly missed by her five grandchildren, Hadassah, Annie, Bethani, Eden and Asher. She was predeceased by her parents, Hubert and Martha (Brunk) Showalter and son, Menno Kalvin Ropp in infancy.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters; Helen (Daniel) Bear of Broadway, Va., Reba (Raymond) Brunk of Dayton, Va., Larry (Rhoda) Showalter of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., Leon (Janet) Showalter of Covington, Ga., Leanna (James) Rhodes of Rockingham, Va., Dora (Serge) Ivanitsky of Salem, Ore., Nelson (Marie) Showalter of Port Republic, Va., and Alvin (Debra) Showalter of Mount Crawford, Va.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Violet was born in Harrisonburg, Va., and moved to Canada in 1969 for mission work and nursing. She married Christian in 1975 and they lived in Brunner until the time of her death, except for two years as a family in Northern Ontario. She lived a full life of service as a mom, an R.N. and many years as a midwife. She loved to sing, loved flowers, loved times with old and new friends and family, and time spent with the grandchildren. Her love for people touched many lives. She was a faithful member of Woodlawn Mennonite Fellowship in Dorking.
Christian E. Ropp
Christian E. Ropp passed away peacefully at the Stratford Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 11 p.m., in his 89th year. Dear husband of the late Violet (Showalter) Ropp, father of Rudy Ropp of Brunner and Hubert Ropp and his wife, Joanna of Brunner. He will be sadly missed by his five grandchildren, Hadassah, Annie, Bethani, Eden and Asher. He was predeceased by his parents, Menno and Nancy (Erb) Ropp; son, Menno Kalvin Ropp in infancy, and brother-in-law, Lloyd Poole.
He is survived by his sister, Madalena (Ropp) Poole of Wellesley and one niece and five nephews.
Christian was born at home and lived on that farm his entire life except for two years as a family in Northern Ontario. He had a great passion to see people love and serve the Lord. He was also dedicated to caring for his farm and animals. He loved to tinker and fixed things and leaves behind many potential, yet unfinished projects.
He was a faithful member of Woodlawn Mennonite Fellowship in Dorking.
Visitation for both Christian and Violet will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Woodlawn Mennonite Fellowship, 6449 Wellington Road 11, Drayton. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Mennonite Fellowship. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Seating capacity is limited at the funeral service so please RSVP at woodlawnmf.org/chrisvioletropp or call 519-580-0750 to register your attendance. A video link to the funeral service may also be accessed via woodlawnmf.org/chrisvioletropp. Masks and social distancing will be required following provincial regulations.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Christian and Violet may be made to Jungle Breezes Boy’s Ranch or Northern Youth Programs.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Futher-Franklin Funeral Home, Wellesley.
www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.