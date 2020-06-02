Violet Rebecca Litten
Violet Rebecca Litten, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. Violet was born in Briery Branch on Feb. 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Marvie Lillian (Gilmore) and Hiram Luther Minnick.
Violet is survived by a brother, Jessee James Minnick and wife, Helen; grandson, Clark Ellis Driver Jr.; sisters-in-law, Virginia Minnick, Ruby Minnick, and Brenda Minnick; many nieces and nephews, including Pam Hohnke, whom she lived with for many years; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Charlotte Driver; granddaughter, Sandy Lane Whitmer; siblings: Ray Melvin Minnick Sr., Hiram Leo Minnick and wife, Doris, David Andrew Minnick, William Oswald Minnick, Vernon M. “Johnny” Minnick and wife, Peggy, and Dorothy Payne and husband, Hubert.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Briery Branch Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
