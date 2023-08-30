Virgie Ann Cardin Baugher, 74, of Elkton, passed away Aug. 28, 2023, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton. Mrs. Baugher was born Aug. 15, 1949, in Page County and was the daughter of the late Owen and Virginia Cardin. On July 25, 1970, she married Larry Randolph Baugher, who preceded her in death April 2, 2023.
Virgie was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton and she retired from R.R. Donnelley after many years. She enjoyed gardening, painting and reading. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to many. Virgie will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Michael Baugher and girlfriend, Christy Atkins; daughter, Aimee Templeton and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Ashleigh and Kaylee Templeton, Evan Atkins; brothers, Wayne Cardin and wife, Carol, and Wilson Cardin; and many close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. Jimmy Kite officiating. Those wishing to pay their respects may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will be private. The casket will remain closed.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Journeys Crossing and Legacy Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Memorial gifts may be made to Journeys Crossing Activities Fund, c/o Journeys Crossing Assisted Living, 102 N. Stuart Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.