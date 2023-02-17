Virgie Ruby Shumaker Fulk, 89, of Fulks Run, passed away Feb. 15, 2023, at her residence. She was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Mathias, W.Va. and was a daughter of the late Homer and Lena Dellinger Barb.
She was a QA Technician at Wampler Foods and attended Mt. Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She was always on the go and enjoyed playing Bingo at the New Market Fire Department and the Eagles.
On Nov. 7, 1964, she married Billy Eugene Fulk Sr., who preceded her in death Nov. 1, 2015.
Surviving are her two sons, Douglas Shumaker and wife, Sharon, of Fulks Run and Billy E. Fulk Jr. and wife, Viola, of Fulks Run; one daughter, Cindy Steele of Fulks Run; five children, whom they helped raise; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Mary Shumaker of Baker, W.Va. and Edna Wilkins of Harrisonburg; one brother, Amos Barb of Fulks Run; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nine siblings preceded her in death.
Her body was cremated.
Pastors Scott Budde and Rich Reed will conduct a memorial service Monday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel U.B.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
Online contributions may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
