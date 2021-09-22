Virgil Mumaw, 90, of Broadway, died Sept. 19, 2021. He was born May 18, 1931, in Weilersville, Ohio. He was the son of the deceased Daniel and Estella (King) Mumaw.
He graduated from the Green Twp. High School in Smithville, Ohio. He then attended the Wooster Business College in Wooster, Ohio and Goshen College in Goshen, Ind.
His first employment was at University of Kansas Medical School in Kansas City, Kan. for four years. It was there that he learned the operation and maintenance of the electron microscope. He then went on to become the director of electron microscope laboratories at Western Reserve Medical School, Cleveland, Ohio for nine years, Penn State University, Hershey Medical School, Hershey, Pa., for 12 years and Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College of Virginia for 17 years.
During these years he authored or co-authored over 50 publications in scientific publications. He was an emeritus member of the Microscope Society of America. After retirement, he moved to Sarasota, Fla. He worked as a volunteer at Mote Marine Laboratory In Sarasota, Fla., for several years.
He was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church where he served on many church committees. He enjoyed leading small group Adult Bible Studies and taught Adult Sunday school classes for many years.
He married Rosemary Brown on Nov. 25, 1954, who survives him. He is also survived by his sons, Gregory and his wife, Gina, of York, Pa., Douglas and his wife, Jennifer, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, and Brian and Shelly of Sandy Hook, Va. His grandchildren are Melissa and Brian Hudish, York, Pa., Natalie Mumaw of York, Pa., and Phillip Mumaw of Seattle, Wash. His great-grandchildren are Camryn Rose Hudish and Chloe Christine Hudish. He is also survived by a brother, Ward and his wife, Ruth Mumaw, of Berlin, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Catherine Rohrer, and a brother, Carl Mumaw.
His remains were donated to The Anatomical Gift Registry to be used for educational and research purposes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Inc., P.O. Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815 or the Sunset Drive United Methodist Men, 127 S. Sunset Drive, Broadway, VA 22815.
