Virgil William “Willie” Miller, 83, a resident of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Miller was born May 10, 1940, in Kimsey Run, W.Va., and was a son of the late Walter and Gracie Hammon Miller.
He retired from Walker Manufacturing after 38 years. He loved growing his garden, especially his German Tomatoes. He was an active member of the Mathias-Baker Rescue Squad and life member of the Mathias-Baker Fire Department since 1968, running many emergency calls, and continuing to help with fundraising. He was a member and past deacon of the Mathias Church of the Brethren.
On July 24, 1964, he married Bernice Kathleen Dispanet Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, William “Bill” Miller of Mathias, Lori Moyers and husband, Keith of Fulks Run; siblings, Una Walker, Carol Brown and husband, Kenny; granddaughter, Trisha Lantz and husband, Garrett; great-grandson, Connor Lantz; and sisters-in-law, Nellie Miller and Frances Miller.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Miller, Ralph Miller, Douglas Miller and Roger Miller; brother-in-law, Wilbert Walker; sisters-in-law, Tootie Miller and Mattie Miller.
Pastor Bob Curns and Brother Randy Whetzel will conduct a funeral service Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mathias Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mathias-Baker Fire Department, PO Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Thursday, July 6, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
