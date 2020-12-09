Virginia Alberta Long
Virginia Alberta Long, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at Accordius Health of Harrisonburg. A daughter of the late Mahlon Jasper and Evelyn Florence Smelser Grimsley, she was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Page County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Page Foltz; second husband, Hunter Franklin Long; brothers, Willy Grimsley, Isaac “Pete” Grimsley and Johnny Grimsley; sister, Lucy Louderback; grandson, Christopher Merica; and son-in-law, Mark Merica Sr.
Mrs. Long was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church and a previous member of Fields United Methodist Church, both in Shenandoah. She worked for Alliance Manufacturing for many years before retiring from Genie Corporation of Shenandoah. She was a lifetime member of the Shenandoah VFW, Post 8613 Avis O. Comer Ladies Auxiliary and Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed playing bingo.
She is survived by sons, Gary L. Foltz and wife, Debra, and John David Foltz, all of Shenandoah; daughter, Nancy Jane Merica and companion, Darryl Dovel of Palmyra; sisters, Mertie Ann Blakemore and Catherine Good, both of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Marsha Merica, April Foltz Smith and husband, Donnie, Mark Wayne Merica and wife, B.J., and Gary Page Foltz; great-grandchildren, Hallie Merica, Jacob Merica, Kaicey Foltz, and Kesalyn Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with The Rev. Tarja Stevenson officiating. Visitation will from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fields United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shenandoah. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.