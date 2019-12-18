Virginia Ann Shenk, 81, was born on Oct. 17, 1938, in her family home in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She is the daughter of Jacob A. Shenk and Lucy Wenger Shenk. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Paul Shenk, her niece Anita Shenk, and great-great niece Clair Magnolia Martin. Virginia Ann died peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019, with a devoted niece at her bedside. She is survived by brother James and his wife, Eileen (Miller), and sister Ellen and husband, Philip (Neufeld). She was aunt to Karen (Mark) Steiner, Ron (Linda) Shenk, Brenda (Everett) Kauffman, and Eugene (Dalyanne) Shenk and great-aunt to Julianne (Alex) Kozel, Justin Steiner, Crystal (Aaron) Martin, and Leanne, Timothy, Andrew, and Joel Shenk.
Virginia Ann graduated from Eastern Mennonite College (now EMU) with a major in history. Her love of books led her to obtain a Master’s degree in Library Science from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn. in 1964. She worked in libraries at Atlantic Christian College in North Carolina, Bridgewater College, and Mary Baldwin College. She often rode her horse through Park View and the country roads west of Harrisonburg, and for most of her life she owned animals, usually a horse, in addition to dogs and cats. She volunteered with the animal shelter in Harrisonburg, the horse therapy program for disabled children, and Meals on Wheels. For years she was secretary of the Virginia statewide Kennel Club and a valued and active member of the local Harrisonburg Kennel Club.
In 2015, she moved to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, which is built on land where she had often ridden her horses. She was an active member of Park View Mennonite Church. She participated in ladies Bible studies, small groups, and Mennonite Women.
The burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Lindale Mennonite Cemetery at 9 a.m. The memorial service will follow at Park View Mennonite church at 10 a.m. Reverend Phil Kniss, Reverend Paula Stoltzfus and Chaplain Eric Martin will officiate. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. The body may be viewed at McMullen Funeral Home on Friday, Dec, 20, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Donations (or contributions) in her name may be made to Patchwork Pantry, 70 S. High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
