Virginia Bittinger Whitten, 95, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Bridgewater Retirement Home.
Virginia was born in Bridgewater on January 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Foster M. Bittinger and Esther Bittinger Spangler.
She was united in marriage to Hubert Nathaniel Whitten, Jr. on June 10, 1949, who survives.
Virginia worked as a school teacher, and taught Kindergarten at Elgin Illinois Public Schools for 25 years. She graduated from high school in Westernport, MD and Bridgewater College.
She was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and participated in adult choir, directed Senior Handbell Choir for 9 years, served on the Board of Church Women United for 11 years, and volunteered for many years with the Bridgewater Home Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, Virginia is survived by three daughters, Sharon Reich and husband Ronald, of New Hope; Rhonda Whitten, of Cincinnati, OH; Wendy Whitten, and husband Fred Ortiz, of Waynesboro; a son, Rev. David Whitten, and wife Judith, of Richmond. Virginia is also survived by a brother, Emmert Bittinger, and wife Esther, of Bridgewater; brother-in-law, Charles Whitacre, of McPherson, KS; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sisters Kathleen Wambolt and Annabelle Whitacre.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, May 19th, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Rev. David Whitten and Pastor Erin Dalrymple officiating. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.