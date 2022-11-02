Virginia C. Acosta (Née: Shifflett - Morgan)
Delivered by God: February 3, 1940 - Collected by God: October 4, 2022
Virginia passed away peacefully with God and loved ones surrounding her. She grew up in Penn Laird, VA. She loved growing up in the country with her big family. Wanting to explore the rest of America, she moved to Washington, D.C. There she met her first husband Theodore Morgan who was in the United States Air Force. They had some children and moved around the United States ending up in Las Vegas, NV. Virginia’s marriage with Ted ended and then she married Leopoldo Acosta, had a child, then was divorced.
Virginia worked over 35 years in the telecommunications industry with Sprint. After retiring in 2002, she has enjoyed family, friends, traveling and donating her time to needy causes.
Reunited in Heaven with her parents: Clarence (Rube) & Myrtie (Michael) Shifflett; Brothers (Shifflett) Clarence Jr., Vernon (Shep) & Beulah, Claude (Herb) Thelma, Thomas (Moose) Mildred, Kenneth (Cotton) Berniece; Sisters: Anna Louise (Paul) Morris, Ethel (John) Morris, Julia (Robert) Beahm, Connie Jane Shifflett, Peggy May & Margie Clark; Brother-in-laws: John Taylor, Ralph Moyers, John McCoy & Paul Knott.
Survived by:
Brother: Charles (Nancy) Shifflett; Sisters: Betty Moyers, Edith McCoy, Lois Knott, Leoma (Peter) Hensby & Evelyn Herring. Children: Becky Sloan, Peggy Sue (Brent) Turner, Michael (Karla) Morgan, Abby (Brad) Howard, Tammy (Danny) Wells, Matthew Morgan & Lorrie Acosta. Grandchildren: Lisa (Scott), Chad, Ryan (Tabby), Robbie (Toni), Johnny (Alisha), Amanda, Matthew Jr., Hailey. Great Grandchildren: Adrianne, Brianna, Steele, Trinity, Lilah, Levi, Luke & Brooke. With many other family members and friends.
We will always Love You.
Celebration of Life Services will be held in Nevada and Virginia on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
11:00 AM PST
First Baptist Church
Pastor Bruce Brown
4400 W. Oakley Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Virginia Services
Saturday, November 5, 2022
2:00 PM EST
Luray Pentecostal Church
Pastor Danny Herring
215 5th St.
Luray, VA 22835
