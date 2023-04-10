Virginia Derrow Good
Virginia Derrow Good, 95, of Broadway, Va., passed away April 9, 2023, at Shenandoah Place in New Market. She was born Jan. 10, 1928, in Timberville to the late Ira Leonard and Esther Virginia Mills Derrow.
Virginia was a fabricator at Dunham-Bush before retiring. She was a part-time cafeteria worker at John C. Myers Middle School. She cared for people in their home and was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns.
On April 9, 1946, she married Nelson Lee Good, who preceded her in death June 14, 2022.
Surviving are one son, Ronald Good and wife, Joan, of Broadway; two daughters, Zane O. Good of Brandywine, W.Va., and Gwen Halterman and husband, Larry, of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie G. Dove; two brothers, Leonard “Mutt” Derrow and Eugene “Buck” Derrow; and one grandson.
Pastor Archie Webster will conduct a Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Church of the Brethren. Her body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
