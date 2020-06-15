Virginia Elisabeth Merica
Virginia Elisabeth Merica, 89 of Elkton, passed away June 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Merica was born May 19, 1931, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Jessie James and Mattie Breeden.
Mrs. Merica was a member of the Furnace United Methodist Church in Elkton. She worked as a seamstress at Elkton Garment for many years, and made gifts for family and friends. Her family was everything to her and she cherished the time she spent with them. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
She married Sam (Henry) Merica, who preceded her in death on May 17, 1985. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Lynn Merica.
Surviving are her son, Paul Merica, of Shenandoah; daughter, Lisa Dean and husband, Garland, of Elkton; brother, James “Cotton” Breeden and wife, Jenalee, of Elkton; sister, Drucilla Orndorff; four grandchildren, Stephanie Huntley and husband, Heath, Teresa Merica, Cassandra Terry and husband, Scott, Angelica Williams and husband, Scott; great-grandchildren, Brittany Mason and husband, Sam, Hayden Campbell, Emmalyn Williams, and Baby Williams (on the way); and two great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Blake Mason.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Rick Robertson and John Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in the George Comer Cemetery near Naked Creek.
The family will receive friends from Monday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may also call at the home of her children at any time.
Memorial donations may be made to Furnace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
