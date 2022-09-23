Virginia Elizabeth Grove Weaver, 99, of Dale Enterprise, passed away on Sept. 20, 2022. She was born Oct. 1, 1922 in her Uncle Charlie Grove’s house by the railroad tracks in Lyndhurst, Va., the only child of Earl L. and Elizabeth Maude Heatwole Grove.
Virginia loved Jesus Christ and all people unconditionally, and lived a life of service. She graduated from EMHS in 1939 and the RMH School of Nursing in 1946, where she met lifelong “sisters” Laura Mae Mathias, Ola Zimmerman, and Martha Showalter. She received a BS in Biology from EMC in 1952.
On March 14, 1946, she married Richard S. Weaver (W3HXH) who passed away July 27, 2014. After a honeymoon at Sparkling Springs, Virginia and Richard returned to Kalispell, Mont., where Richard was Camp director and pilot trainer for the CPS Smokejumpers unit and Virginia was Camp nurse.
In 1948 Richard was ordained to the Mennonite ministry and their first assignment was in Job, W.Va., from 1948-52. Virginia ministered alongside Richard at Mennonite churches in Job, Lambert, and Whitmer, W.Va. Virginia taught Sunday school and for many years returned to W.Va. to teach summer Bible school in the area of Job and the Osceola schoolhouse. All her life she had great love for “those West Virginia hills” and the people she met there. From 1958 to 1972, Richard and Virginia ministered alongside African-American leaders at Broad Street Mennonite Church, Harrisonburg. This was an intentionally racially integrated church during the days of legal Jim Crow segregation in order to show that the love of Jesus Christ is for all equally. Richard and Virginia also participated in the Rockingham Council on Human Relations, an interracial group of community leaders that helped to plan peaceful racial integration of Harrisonburg and Rockingham schools in 1968.
Virginia’s long career as a registered nurse included caring in the RMH ER for victims of the gas explosion at Pauline’s Beauty Shop in 1947, teaching young women prenatal and child care for the Public Health Service, and caring for the elderly at Virginia Mennonite Home and Camelot Hall Nursing Home. She also became volunteer caregiver and advocate for many ill or elderly relatives and friends. In 1958, she was caring for her Aunt Annie L. Heatwole, who had breast cancer. Annie survived and later wrote in her diary that, “During my sickness I realized that I had many generous friends. Virginia Weaver, my niece, was so very wonderful to me.”
Virginia and Richard loved to travel the country with their Airstream trailer, visiting 49 states, Mexico, and most Provinces of Canada, often visiting friends and relatives. She was also an avid local historian, friend of John W. Wayland, helped to preserve much Valley, church, and family history, and was an early board member of the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center. Virginia was a 5th generation member of Weavers Mennonite Church.
Throughout her life, Virginia actively helped her family to maintain the Dale Enterprise Weather station, started by her grandfather, L. J. Heatwole, with continuous daily records from 1868 to the present.
Virginia is survived by a son, Robert E. Weaver, Dale Enterprise, daughter in-law, Anne Weaver, Rockingham, granddaughter, Kimberly Weaver Rocco (Joe), San Rafael, Calif., and grandson, Richard Scott Weaver, Harrisonburg. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Zoe, Zack, Zane, Zeno and Zeta-Rose Rocco, all of San Rafael, Calif., and Juniper Noelle Weaver, Harrisonburg, and also many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Conrad Weaver, on April 15, 1999.
Virginia’s family is deeply appreciative of the kind and loving care by the Sunnyside nursing staff. Memorial contributions may be made to Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center, P.O. Box 1563, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Church, 2501 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg. Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Curt Stutzman officiating. Burial will be after the service at Weavers Mennonite church cemetery, followed by a fellowship meal at Shady Oak for family and friends.
Online condolences may be left to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
