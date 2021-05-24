Virginia Ellen Lambert Kile, 89, of Hinton, Va., passed away May 21, 2021. Virginia was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Franklin, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Ashby Lambert and Mable Goff Lambert.
She retired from IMCO (Brockway) in 1996. She was a member of the Rawley Springs Mennonite Church.
Surviving are her five sons and their wives, Larry Kile and wife, Gail, Charles Kile and wife, Doris, Arnold Kile and wife, Phyllis, David Kile and wife, Judy, all of Rawley Springs, and Gerald Kile and wife, Patricia, of Clover Hill. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mason Kile, and one sister and two brothers.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church Cemetery with Robert Mallow officiating. A memorial service for family and close friends will follow at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book Monday, May 24, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice, 2322 Blue Stone Hills Drive, Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
