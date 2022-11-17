Virginia Scott Hayter, 96, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Home in Harrisonburg, VA. Virginia Hayter was born on January 28, 1926 and was the daughter of the late John Simeon and Ada Kyle Thomas Scott.
Ginny married her husband, J.T. “Sam” Hayter Jr., on April 4, 1959 who preceded her in death on March 10, 2016. In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Evan Scott.
She worked as a registered nurse for many years. Virginia loved attending meetings at Massanetta Springs Presbyterian Conference Center where she met her loving husband, Sam. She was an avid church member and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She was quite fond of planting and growing beautiful flowers. Anyone who knew Virginia well, knew she loved her family more than anything and that family always came first. She enjoyed many trips abroad and also Florida.
Virginia is survived by her sons, John Thompson Hayter III., and wife, Debbie, James Scott Hayter; daughter, Nancy H. Burgess and husband, Chris; brother, John “Jack” S. Scott Jr.; grandchildren, Bryce Preston Hayter, Mitchell Pierce Hayter, Allison Kyle Burgess and Erin Ann Burgess.
A memorial service will be held at Sunnyside Meredith Chapel on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Lynne Taylor Clements officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center: https://massanettasprings.org/donate.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
