Virginia Katherine Dove, 89, of Fulks Run, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 11, 2021, at Sentara Health Care. She was born April 1, 1932, in Fulks Run and was a daughter of the late Lyman Fulk and Lillie Lantz Fulk.
She was a homemaker.
On Oct. 13, 1949, she married Berlin Dove, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son, Jerry Dove and wife, Ava, of Fulks Run; two sisters, Evelyn Jean Moyers and Eleanor Ritchie; and a brother, James Fulk.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Edith Trumbo, Vivian Turner and Rita Mae Halterman and two brothers, Stanley Fulk and Edwin Kerlin Fulk.
Pastor Stanley Cline will conduct a graveside service Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Perry Moyers Memorial Cemetery in Bergton.
There will be no services at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged at the service.
