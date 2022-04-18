Virginia Lee (Botkin) Kisamore, 84, wife of Ray E. Kisamore of Churchville, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Obaugh Funeral Home, McDowell. Interment will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Churchville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
