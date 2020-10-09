Virginia Lorrine Lam
Virginia Lorrine Lam, 78, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born in New Market on May 24, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Sam and Martha (Shirkey) Bynaker.
During her career, Virginia has worked for Lacey Springs Fish Hatchery, Wonderland Nursery, and Eagles Club of New Market. She loved flowers, gardening, crocheting, cooking, baking and playing Bingo.
She was united in marriage to Robert G. Lam Sr., who preceded her in death.
Virginia is survived by two daughters, Connie See and husband, Willie, of Rockingham and Michelle White and husband, Shannon, of Fulks Run; two sons, Bobby Lam and fiancée, Dolly Morris, of Harrisonburg and Eddie Lam of Harrisonburg; and two sisters, Phyllis Hamilton and husband, Merle, of New Market and Betty Sue Fellows of Timberville. Ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by son, Stevie Lam; sisters, Ottie Mae Bowman and Gladys Hottinger and brothers, Raymond Bynaker, Carson Bynaker, Isaac Bynaker, Ellis Gene Bynaker and Danny Bynaker.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Woods Chapel Cemetery in New Market with The Rev. Kevin Garber officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
