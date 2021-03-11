Virginia Louise McDonaldson, 78, of Grottoes, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt who had a beautiful soul that will be missed by all who loved her. She was a member of On Eagles Wings Church in Elkton.
Virginia was born in 1942 to the late James Nelson and Iris Mae Lam.
In 1960, she was married to Richard Lee McDonaldson, who preceded her in death on June 22, 2013.
She is survived by five children, Richard Leroy McDonaldson and wife, Connie, Tina M. Nordeng, Karen Lee Saum, Sharon Louise Vest and husband, Daniel, and Keith L. McDonaldson and wife, Rose; sister, Linda Grandle of Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by son, Daryl Lee McDonaldson, and sister, Lois Marie Cave.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.