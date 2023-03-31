Virginia Mae Comer, 72, of Stanley, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
She was born Oct. 29, 1950, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Edward Thomas Knott and Carrie Elizabeth Cubbage Knott.
On Aug. 7, 1972, she married Leroy "Ross" Comer, who died March 15, 2017.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Comer and Crystal Kite, both of Stanley; a brother, Ralph Knott of Stanley; two sisters, Linda Sampson of Stanley, and Wanda Six of Burton, W.Va.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Florence Lam, Annie Comer, Edith Comer and Ruby Funkhouser; and six brothers, John, Thomas, Jerry, Walter, Oscar and Billy Knott.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley by Pastor Andy Seastrom and Pastor Jeff Lucas, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in the Leake’s Chapel Cemetery.
