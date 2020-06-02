Virginia M. Lilly
Virginia M. Lilly, 104, of Mount Crawford, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Rockingham County on Nov. 19, 1915, and was the daughter of the late Ellen Ralston Lilly.
Virginia loved flowers, especially roses and gardening. She spent countless hours making her gardens a showplace.
She was united in marriage to LeRoy R. Lilly, who preceded her in death in 1995.
She is survived by four sons, Bobby Lilly and wife, Gwen, of Elkton, Jerry Lilly of Mount Crawford, Wayne Lilly and wife, Brenda, of Bridgewater and Steve Lilly and wife, Cathy, of Landsdale, Pa. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Sharon Heatwole, Amy Huddleston, Scott Lilly, Robin Fink, Angie Lilly, Michelle Bly, Greg Will, Jeff Will, Travis Will, Jeff Steele, Curtis Steele, Kristen Lilly and Sarah Lilly and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Ellen Heatwole and Carolyn Will; son, Leroy Lilly Jr.; and grandson, Ricky Lilly.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor W.L. “Sonny” Henkel officiating.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday to pay respects and sign the register book. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
