Virginia M. Martin
Virginia M. Martin, 99, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She had lived at VMRC since 1994.
She was born on April 25, 1922, in Broadway, Virginia, the daughter of Benjamin and Ida Fawley Moyers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, J. Mark Martin; an infant son, Wayne Daniel; six brothers, Herbert, Ernest, Irvin, James, Preston, and Frank, and son-in-law, Rodney Martin.
Virginia graduated from Broadway High School in 1939 and Eastern Mennonite College (University) in 1941. She married J. Mark Martin in 1942. They raised four children and were very active in church work. They were also members of the Choice Books Caribbean Board for 25 years. She worked as a baker at EMU from 1974-1984. Following Mark’s death in August, 1994, she was an active member of the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Auxiliary and did volunteer work at VMRC.
Virginia was a member of Trissels Mennonite Church, where she formerly served as elder and president of their women’s mission organization.
She is survived by four children, Phyllis Martin, of Harrisonburg, Joyce Hutchinson (Greg), of Charlottesville, David Martin (Rachel) of Akron, Pa., and Miriam Clark (Brian Ailles), of Harrisonburg; 10 grandchildren, and seven-great grandchildren. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with many talents.
Mom was an artist, seamstress, baker, gardener, and Christian friend who liked to sing, read, and spend time with friends. The last 27 years of her life were spent at VMRC, where she made many friends and enjoyed playing Bingo, Spinner, Scrabble, Wii bowling, exercise class, and art classes with JMU students. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She liked to say she had fun every day, and was an inspiration and example to all who knew her.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 30th at Park View Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery in Broadway.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook on Thursday, July 29th at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either VMRC Foundation or VMRC Samaritan Fund, both at 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Choice Books, 963 Reservoir St., #200, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on the VMRC Channel 704 and will also be live streamed at www.pvmchurch.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
In order to comply with Park View Mennonite Church policy, masks will be required indoors.
