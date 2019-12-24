On Sunday night, Dec. 22, 2019, Mrs. Virginia Mae Smelser Corbin, age 89, of 49 Fourth St., New Market, Va., passed away. She was born July 5, 1930, in Stanley, and was the daughter of the late Claude and Minnie Cubbage Smelser.
On Aug. 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Leroy Corbin, who predeceased her.
She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Corbin of New Market and David Corbin of Edinburg; three daughters, Diane Price of New Market, Patsy Baker of Harrisonburg and Barbara Griffith of Singers Glen; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in New Market with the Rev. Glen Turner officiating.
Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market. At Mrs. Corbin's request, the casket will remain closed.
