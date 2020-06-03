Virginia Margaret Holland
Virginia Margaret Holland, 98, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities.
Mrs. Holland was born April 23, 1922, in Virginia and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Minnie Fulk Andes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Francis “Buck”, Forrest “Fossie”, Earl and Harry Andes, and her sister, Ruby Rhodes.
In 1946, she married Arnold Holland, who also preceded her in death on May 13, 1974.
Virginia was a member of Mount Olive Brethren Church in McGaheysville. She was employed with Ziegler Company in Broadway as a secretary and bookkeeper, as well as being a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling to nursing homes and senior centers to play the piano for the residents. Virginia was always cheerful and loved to bowl and sing.
She is survived by her sons, Tom Holland and Dan Holland and wife, Claire; grandchildren, Benjamin “Bear” and Cory Holland, as well as a great-grandchild, Carson Holland.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Dr. Fred Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VMRC, Attn: Foundation, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
