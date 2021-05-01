Virginia Mary (Simmons) Harris
STAUNTON — Virginia Mary (Simmons) Harris, 94, widow of June Harris, of Staunton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, April 29, 2021, at The Retreat in Fishersville.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the full obituary may be viewed at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
