Virginia Reubush Foltz
Virginia Reubush Foltz, 101, of Port Republic, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Foltz was born July 26, 1918, in Rockingham County, Va., and was a daughter of the late Charles Brown Sr. and Vada Hinkle Reubush. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent William Foltz Jr.; son, Vincent “Lee” Foltz; daughter, JoAnn Foltz; and a brother, C.B. Reubush.
Virginia was a graduate of Madison Teachers College and retired from Rockingham County Public Schools. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
She is survived by a daughter, Kay Foltz Mundy Corr and husband, Gerard, of Sebastian, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Sarah Foltz of Port Republic; brother, Harry Reubush and wife, Libbie, of Harrisonburg; sisters, Lucile Cook of Harrisonburg and Helen Magalis of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Julie Foltz and husband, Sammy, Jenny Lagerquist and husband, Chris, Tanya Thompson and husband, Mark, Jill Browning and husband, John, and Zachary Mundy and wife, Katya; as well as great-grandchildren, Sadie, Chrissa Kate, Eric, Will, Kayla, Lexi, Ivan and Josie.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Scott Thayer officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
