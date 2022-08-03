Virginia Ruth Dorow
Virginia Ruth Dorow, a resident of White Birch Communities in Rockingham, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Virginia was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Hershel and Martha Dale Ryan Snider. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, William Edward Strang Sr. and Carl Dorow; a brother, Robert Snider of Winchester, Va.; and a sister, Helen Miladin of Pittsburgh, Pa.
She is survived by her son, William Edward Strang Jr. and wife, Heidi, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, James Strang and partner, Jordan, Kristi Jackson and husband, David, Kelly Watson and husband, Ashton; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Heath and Collins Watson, Palmer and Barrett Jackson.
She was an avid member of Vision of Hope United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022, at Vision of Hope United Methodist Church.
