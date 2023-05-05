Virginia Staubus "Pod" Driver, 93, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
She was born in Harrisonburg on Sept. 9, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Rebecca (Huffer) Staubus.
Virginia and her husband were farmers. She was an active member of the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren serving many years as a Sunday School teacher and worked in the nursery. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Brethren Disaster Relief efforts serving locally and abroad for over 25 years. Virginia and Gordon were members of Retread Motorcycle Group and loved riding their motorcycle throughout the continental USA. Virginia's greatest joy came through the devotion she had for her family.
She was united in marriage on June 3, 1950, to Gordon Cecil "Pappy" Driver, who preceded her in death on May 28, 2018.
She is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Watson and husband, Donald, of Staunton, Betty Estes and husband, Kenneth, of Verona and Patty Bleazard and husband, George, of Rockingham; daughter-in-law, Belinda "Beanie" Driver, of Linville; grandchildren, Anthony Estes, Fox Townsend and husband, Travis, Ava Speciale and husband, Donald, Amy McMullen and husband, Travis, and Alissa Coates and husband, Austin; and nine great-grandchildren, Zoelle Bleazard, Trevor McMullen, Lauren McMullen, Corbin Paulette, Stella Speciale, Niko Paulette, Noa Coates, Kia Coates and Dylan Townsend.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Driver; son-in-law, Jim Carper; and grandson, Sean Paul Bleazard.
A service celebrating Virginia's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger and John Staubus officiating. Burial will follow at Briery Branch Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 5, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren for Brethren Disaster Relief, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
