Vishal Singh ‘Vinny’ Ravash
Vishal Singh “Vinny” Ravash, 49, of Weyers Cave, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Vinny was born Aug. 15, 1970, in New Delhi, India, and was the son of Retd. Lt. Col. Ishwar S. Ravash and Indu Chaudhary Ravash of India. He moved to the area 28 years ago from India, and was a cab driver, worked at motels, and most recently the Aspen Tree Company.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his girlfriend of eight years, Cassandra Mowbray; son, Adityavir S. Ravash; daughters, Alicia Ravash, Amilia Ravash; mother of his children, Navdeep K. Ravash; brother, Vikram S. Ravash. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rohit S. Ravash.
Pastor Eddie Byers will conduct a memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Elkton Pentecostal Church in Elkton.
Following their cultural traditions, he will be cremated and returned to India.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
