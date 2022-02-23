Vista Angeline Good Campbell, 90, of Luray, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
She was born March 28, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Grover Lee Good and Mamie Elizabeth Good of Luray.
On Aug. 12, 1950, she married Mike Junior Campbell, who preceded her in death May 30, 2006.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Zirkle and husband, Charles "Andy," Mary Good and Donna Campbell, all of Luray; one daughter-in-law, Debra Campbell of Shenandoah; six grandsons, Jonathan Zirkle and wife, Sara "Sissy," Daniel Zirkle, Keith Good, Robert Good and wife, Sherry (and their sons, Steven and Callen), Nathaniel Campbell (and his daughters, Hailee and Natalee), and Joseph Campbell and wife, Jolene; one granddaughter, Mikayla Turner and husband, Corey (and their daughter, Avery); and two sisters, Fleta Sanders and Amanda Printz, both of Luray.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Lee Campbell; a son-in-law, Steve Good; her brother, Forest Good; and her sister-in-law, Geneva Good.
Vista was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In lieu of flowers, do a good deed for someone less fortunate.
There will be no visitation; burial will be private.
