Vista Marie Comer Manuel, 93, of Shenandoah, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Shenandoah on July 23, 1927, and was the daughter of the late John H. and Rebecca Baugher Comer.
She was united in marriage on April 9, 1953, to Arthur Lynn Manuel, who survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her daughter, Regena Lynn Whetzel and husband, Donald, of Mathias, W.Va., and two granddaughters, Rebecca Lynn Whetzel and Perry Grace Whetzel. Also surviving are many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Vista Manuel; four brothers, Floyd D. Comer, Kemper R. Comer, Melvin L. Comer and Burtis P. Comer; six sisters, Nellie M. Comer, Ruth P. Kite, Gladys V. Ferrell, Thelma G. Herring, Hattie I. Fadley and Sylvia E. Cave; eight half-brothers, and two half-sisters. She was the youngest and last surviving child of the family.
She was a graduate of the Shenandoah High School. She worked at the Shenandoah Knitting Mill putting the seam down ladies’ stockings. After the birth of her children, she became a full time homemaker.
Vista was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Conservative Congregational Christian Church in Shenandoah. The church was a major part of her life. Her years of services included playing the piano, teaching Sunday school, participating with Vacation Bible School, planning programs and singing in the choir. She was the current Literature Secretary, a job she had held for many years. She rarely missed a Sunday service and attended drive-in services during the pandemic until her health failed.
Two of her most beloved things were the 67 amazing years she shared with her husband, Arthur, and her two granddaughters. Rarely apart, they spent many years traveling with their camper from Canada to Florida. Some of their favorite places were the Smoky Mountains and their trip to Alaska. In later years, they were able to travel with their granddaughters to some of the same places. She also got great enjoyment from visiting their lake home at Smith Mountain Lake.
She loved gardening and canning, a craft she passed on to her children and granddaughters. She often visited West Virginia to help can tomato juice and other vegetables and counted as the lids sealed.
Vista was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord, her church, and family, she constantly counted her blessings and appreciated all the love and support she received during her failing health.
The family will receive friends 5-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon CCCC with Rev. James “Jim” Martin, Jr. officiating.
The family would like to invite those who do not feel comfortable attending the visitation or church service, to attend the interment in the church cemetery, following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mt. Lebanon Conservative Congregational Christian Church, 1030 Comertown Rd., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
