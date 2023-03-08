Vivian Davis Seal, 93, of Elkton, passed away March 7, 2023, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. She was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Elkton and was the daughter of the late Lewis Art and Hettie Lee Harris Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Owen S. Seal; brothers, Elmer Davis, Owen Davis, Garland R. “Dan” Davis, Melvin “Gene” Davis; twin sister, Vada Pauline Eaton; grandson, Matthew Seal and great-grandson, Eric; and half siblings, Bessie Davis, Millard Davis, and Everette Davis.
Vivian was a graduate of Elkton High School in 1947. She began working for People’s National Bank of Charlottesville, which changed to Virginia National Bank, then Nations Bank. She went on to work at and retire from Sovran Bank in 1991 after 42 years of banking. Vivian was always willing to help people with their financial needs. Whatever she did, it had to be to the best of her ability. She was a member of the JR. Order Ladies Auxiliary. She helped with “Meals on Wheels” for a number of years. She was an active member of the Furnace UMC Church and later attended the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton.
She is survived by her son, Larry Seal and wife, Fay; grandchild, Mike May and wife, Melissa; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jayden, Travis, Michelle, Caleb, and Madelyn. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with the Rev. Debbie Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.