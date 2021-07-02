Vivian Lucille Ryan, 91, of Mount Jackson, Va., died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Consulate Nursing Home in Woodstock, Va.
She was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Mount Jackson, to the late David William and Lucile “Julia” Verl Dellinger Marston.
Vivian was a housewife, and had worked at Blue Bell in Mount Jackson. She was a member of Walker’s Chapel Church of the Brethren in Mount Jackson.
On May 12, 1951, she married Oscar Miller Ryan, who preceded her in death Feb. 4, 1973.
Surviving are two sons, Jerry Ryan and wife, Patty, of New Market, and Billy Ryan of Mount Jackson.
Rev. Larry Rinard will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Mount Jackson Cemetery.
A guestbook will be available to sign at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Jackson Rescue Squad, 5982 Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
