Vivian Marie Turner
Vivian Marie Turner of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Vivian was born Sept. 18, 1923, in Fulks Run to the late Lyman and Lillie Lantz Fulk.
She had worked at Rockingham Poultry and National Fruit in Timberville and was later a C.N.A. at Camelot Hall Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. She was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Timberville.
On Aug. 24, 1940, she married her first husband, Raymond Sager, who passed away May 6, 1972. She married Frank H. Turner of Broadway on Oct. 24, 1987, who passed away Dec. 12, 1997.
Surviving are a daughter, Carolyn Delawder of Broadway; one grandson, Wesley Dove and wife, Cindy, of Rockingham; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Dove and wife, Meghan, of Bridgewater and Renee Sharpe and husband, Trent, of Timberville; three great-great- grandchildren, Cooper, Isla, and Oliver Sharpe; three sisters, Eleanor Ritchie, Evelyn Jean Moyers and Virginia Dove, all of Harrisonburg; one brother, James Fulk of Rockingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were sisters, Edith Trumbo and Rita Mae Halterman and brothers, Stanley and Edwin Kerlin Fulk.
A graveside service at Mountain Grove Cemetery will be private. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.