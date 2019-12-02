Vivian Ray
Vivian Louise Ray, 85, of New Market, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Vivian was born in New Market on March 4, 1934, a daughter of the late Olga (Rhinehart) and Claud Reedy.
She was a co-owner of the Harrisonburg Curtis Mathis Store, and was of the United Methodist faith.
in 1954, she was united in marriage to Everett Ray, who preceded her in death.
Vivian is survived by sons, Dennis Ray (Patti), of Bridgewater, and Kevin Ray, of Mauzy; sisters, Anna Driver (Everette), of Broadway, and Edith Orbaugh, of New Market; grandchildren, Nikki Mehaffey (Justin), Jessi Tallent (Ryan), and Katie Ray; and great-grandson, Gavin Mitchum.
She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Kristine Tallent, and brothers, Brack, Sidney and Claud “Moose” Reedy.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. A memorial will follow at 2 p.m. with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will be private.
