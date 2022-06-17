Voncille (Vonnie) Hollowell West died June 14, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, Ala., on March 23, 1935, daughter of Opie Reed and Mary Linam Hollowell and younger sister of Weems "Doc" Hollowell.
Vonnie grew up in Alabama and is an alumna of the University of Alabama. She was a strong supporter of the university's football team and loved watching the games and discussing them with other football fans.
Vonnie married Leslie West on Aug. 12, 1955. They were fortunate enough to have enjoyed a strong and happy marriage for nearly 67 years.
Together they served Presbyterian churches in Romney, W.Va., Hopewell, Va., and Forest Hill Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Va. She was always active and took a genuine interest in serving with those congregations.
Vonnie and Les were blessed with four sons, Les III, Bruce, Jim, and Andy. Having been the mother of children of so much energy and vitality was sometimes challenging but always rewarding and educational!
Les III married Suzanne deQuay and they have four children, Andi, Marlies, Graeme and Shelby. Andi has now added a great-granddaughter to the family (Lyla Willow).
Bruce is a pediatrician practicing in Florida.
Jim married Nicki Dove and they have a blended family with seven children.
Andy is chief medical information officer at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va.
Vonnie was blessed with a love for children. She worked for several years as a substitute teacher. One of her friends recognized her affinity to children and persuaded her to start a Child Care Center in the church where we served and she did a wonderful job with them, especially in getting them ready for first grade.
While at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, the Child Care Center's director resigned, and the church asked Vonnie to "fill in" while they looked for a replacement. She did an excellent job, so good, in fact, that she was asked to serve as director. She did an excellent job with that, and the children loved her.
The funeral service will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Massanutten Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Communities Fellowship Fund, c/o Lynda McMillen, Sunnyside Communities Development Office, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Massanutten Presbyterian Church, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
