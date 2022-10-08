Vondrea Fansler, 83 of Basye passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson. Pastor Steve Wood will officiate. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Vondrea was born on November 9, 1938, in Wooton, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Marcus and Mae Caudill Melton. She was the owner of The Basye Land Company. She was preceded in death by her husband Willard Fansler, her son, Charles D. Fansler, and a brother, Marcus Melton, Jr.
Vondrea is survived by her daughter in law, Danielle Fansler; 5 grandchildren, Kavondrea Fansler, Charles M. Fansler, Suzanna Fansler, James Fansler, and Lazandra Fansler, and 1 great granddaughter, Isabella Fitzgerald; a brother, Ronald Keith Melton and his wife, Lena of Lily, Kentucky., 6 sisters, Katie F. Kennedy and her husband Victor of Coeur D Aline Idaho, Loretta Bowling of Wooton, Kentucky, Sunny J. Smith of Wooton, Kentucky, Peggy Wydra and her husband Jack of Owensboro, Kentucky, Donna J. Smith of Avawam, Kentucky, Gwendolyn Crutchfield of Punta Gorde, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Orkney-Basye Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 68, Basye, Virginia 22810 or Search Inc. P.O. Box 1147 Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.