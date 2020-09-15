W. Glen Berkshire
W. Glen Berkshire, 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Mr. Berkshire was born June 12, 1929, in Uniontown, Pa., and was a son of the late Ralph Lyle and Emma Crowe Berkshire.
He was a self-employed building contractor in the Harrisonburg area and he and his brother built Kline’s Diary Bar in downtown Harrisonburg and he over saw the building of the Christiansburg Mennonite Church in Christiansburg. He was very proud of obtaining five patents in the last 10 years. He was a member of Weavers Mennonite Church, Gideons International and sang in the Rockingham Male Chorus as well as various other quartets.
On June 17, 1950, he married his first wife, Zona Marie Thomas Berkshire, who passed away on Dec. 23, 2011. He was married on Aug. 4, 2012, to Katherine F. Schrock Berkshire, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, W. Allen Berkshire and wife, Diana, of Broadway, Glenda Strong and husband, David, of Mount Joy, Pa., Denise Sauder of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Allison Chupp, Abigail Price, Audrey Jackson, Anna Haarer, Erica Mancuso, Jessica Bloxom, Sabrina Gallagher, Dana Sauder, Ashley Miller, Derek Sauder; 16 great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Darrel Schrock and wife, Evangeline, of Newport News, Sonya Carrier and Linda Schrock, both of Harrisonburg; and four stepgrandchildren.
In addition to his first wife and parents, Mr. Berkshire is preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Sauder; siblings, Grethel Campbell, Hazel Campbell, Wendell Berkshire, Ferne Shank and Evelyn Berkshire; and grandson-in-law, Samuel Bloxom.
Pastor Phil Kanagy will conduct a funeral service Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so by visiting the funeral home from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
