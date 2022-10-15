W. Neil Turner (93) of Harrisonburg, Virginia was called to be with Our Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was residing at VMRC in Burkholder House.
Neil was born January 25, 1929, in Broadway, Virginia to Hobart McKinley Turner and Nellie (Ours) Turner. He attended Eastern Mennonite High School where he met his wife, Margaret Yoder of Midland, Michigan. They were married June 17, 1949. After a year of study at Virginia Tech in Animal Husbandry, they began their family & farmed near Cootes Store, Virginia, and attended Trissel’s Mennonite Church. In the 1960’s, Neil began building houses, and later apartments in Broadway. He became active in the National Home Builders Association and built a home designed by Margaret in Broadway, and later a cabin on Smith Mt. Lake where the family spent weekends water skiing. He was man of many interests and activities, obtaining his private pilot license, serving with Mennonite Disaster Service, building commercially, starting Black Diamond Bank with his buddies, learning to play golf, owning a home in Florida, buying his dream vehicles, going to the bottom of the Grand Canyon 5 times, and rafting the Colorado & Snake Rivers just to name a few. In 1989, he built another home designed by Margaret in Fairway Hills, Harrisonburg, where they attended Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren. He was generous with church charities and the financial needs of others. In 2015, they moved into the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community where he enjoyed the company of numerous friends, many whom he attended EMHS with or knew across his lifetime. He enjoyed meeting people and finding what they had in common. Until the end, his handshake was as good as a legal contract, and he was able to convey much with a few well-timed “one-liners”.
Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Yoder), brother, Donnie, and sister, Eleanor Hartzler, of Broadway. He is survived by his beloved sister-in-law, Vivian (Baker) Turner, his 4 children: Gregory (Jenny) Turner of Timberville, Cheryl Turner of Durham, NC, Gary (Debbie) Turner of Harrisonburg, and Teresa (John) Peach of Hartville, Ohio. He was very proud of his 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his devoted nieces, Dawn Turner and Janelle Hartzler Harris.
Calling hours are Friday, October 21 st from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Grandle Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Trissel’s Mennonite Church on Saturday, October 22 at 10:00 am, officiated by Pastor Richard Early. Graveside service will follow at the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
