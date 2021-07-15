Willis Ray Hertzler, 60, a resident of Lovingston, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Consulate Health Care of Norfolk. Mr. Hertzler was born April 10, 1961, in Williamsburg and was a son of the late Allen Glen Hertzler and Alisa Regina Hilary.
He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Eastern Mennonite College. He was a member of the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalist congregation. Ray was a voracious reader and loved sharing his questions and insights about all religions, politics, and philosophy with family and friends. He had eclectic music tastes and loved listening to music and ranked the Beatles as his top group. Ray had a great sense of humor and loved good jokes. He wrote short stories and jokes, two of which were published in the zine "Gibbering Madness" out of Sheffield, England.
Surviving are his siblings, Leslie Hertzler (Glenna), Kathryn Seward (Gary), Marie Hertzler and Ashton Hertzler; six nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hertzler was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Hertzler, and a brother-in-law, Brian Maughan.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Aug. 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery with Pastor H. Michael Shenk III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit House, 1888 Pear St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullefh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.