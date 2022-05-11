Wallace Dale Rinker, 61, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters’ Community Health & Rehab in Staunton. He had not enjoyed good health for the past four years.
A son of Wallace Carson Rinker and the late Mary Balser Rinker, he was born on Nov. 16, 1960, in Harrisonburg.
Wallace was a 1979 graduate of Turner Ashby High School and was a member of the Freedom Lodge No. 112 A.F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge in Eldersburg, Md.
He had a career in television which he enjoyed while working in Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Baltimore and Roanoke. He was forced to give it up when his health wouldn’t allow him to do the work anymore.
To most he was Wally, some knew him as W.D., but to his sisters and their friends, he was Waddy. Many remember him as a fun-loving man.
He enjoyed making people laugh and telling stories. He also had a serious side, protected the ones he loved and was always there when someone needed to talk.
He loved his children and grandchildren and was a big fan of UVA sports, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Baltimore Ravens.
On Dec. 7, 2008, he married his Jr. High sweetheart, Michelle Neff Rinker, who survives.
Besides his wife and father, also surviving are two daughters, Christina Christian and husband, Terry, of Harrisonburg and Rebecca Piluzza and husband, Ryan, of Charleston, S.C.; one son, Matthew Rinker and wife, Jenna, of Shenandoah; eight grandchildren, Lane, Tyler, Kelly, Chase, Jack, Barrett, Ryder and Maybree; one brother, Joey Rinker, of Bridgewater; three sisters, Mitzi Miller and husband, Kent, of Bridgewater, Julie Bird of Bridgewater and Jill Dorsey, of Talladega, Ala.; and one stepson, Michael Alley, of Albuquerque, N.M.
He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
This will be a celebration of his life, so please join me and the family to share your stories, some laughs and celebrate him as his was in life, a loving, caring, happy-go-lucky man.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202 in his memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.