Wallace Wendell Weaver
Wallace Wendell Weaver, 84, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Weaver was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Mount Crawford and was a son of the late Benjamin and Eula (Dove) Weaver.
Wallace graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1958. He was an active and longtime member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, where he served as an usher and Bible day camp volunteer. He was also a member of the Cross Keys Mill Creek Ruritan Club. Wallace retired from Owens Brockway as a Quality Control Supervisor. He also worked for Suters Furniture. He was a talented wood worker and enjoyed spending time in his wood shop.
He was always willing to help others in any way he could. A true servant of the LORD, Wallace built many pieces of furniture for the Brethren and Mennonite Disaster Relief Auctions. He also spent countless hours working in his garden, and was happy to share the fruits of his labors with others. Wallace’s greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Jan. 8, 1961, Wallace married the former Mary Alice Landes, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Weaver is survived by his children, Melissa Nelson and husband, Greg, of Harrisonburg, Michelle Weaver and spouse, Bettie, of Spokane, Wash., Jeremy Weaver and wife, Joan, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Brice Nelson and wife, Kellie, Logan Nelson and wife, Miranda, Katlyn May and husband, Berkley, Tate Weaver, Callie Weaver and Claire Weaver; two great-grandchildren, Rhett Nelson and Bennett Nelson; and a special family friend, Gina Wampler.
Wallace was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brielle Nelson.
A celebration of Wallace’s life will be held Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 29, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Brethren Disaster Relief Auction, by visiting https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/2163242.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
