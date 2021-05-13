Walter Carl Messick Jr., 92, of Broadway, died May 12, 2021, at his home. He was born May 20, 1928, in Broadway, and was a son of the late Walter and Pauline Messick Sr.
Walter owned and operated Messick Electric Service. He was a member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway.
On April 3, 1946, he married the former Elva Holsinger, who preceded him in death Jan. 23, 2021.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Lou Wells of Falls Church and Judy Sager of Broadway; one brother, Norman Messick of Minneapolis, Minn.; five grandchildren, Michael Wells of Manassas, Jeffrey Messick of Broadway, Kevin Sager of Broadway, John Wells of Alexandria and Sara Ridley, of Kuna, Idaho; eight great-grandchildren, Victoria Cortes of Rockingham, Amanda Wilkens of New Market, Miranda Wells of Manassas, Cole and Lila Wells of Alexandria, Zackary, Amber and Allison Ridley of Kuna, Idaho; and one great-great-grandson, Cristian Cortes.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dee Wayne Messick, and a sister, Kathleen Emswiler.
Pastor Nathan Hollenberg will conduct a graveside service Monday at 1 p.m. at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway.
Those wishing to pay their respects and sign a guestbook, may do so Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The casket will be closed.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
