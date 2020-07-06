Walter Carlton Wittig Jr., 57, of New Market, took his final ride on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at RMH in Harrisonburg. Mr. Wittig was born Nov. 9, 1962, in Hawaii, son of the late Jo Anne Miller Painter and stepfather, Bruce “Poppie” Painter.
He was a member of Quicksburg United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Wittig of New Market; children, Aaron Wittig of New Market, Adrienne Oden (Hailey) of Timberville, Brittney and Christopher “maker upper” Owens of New Market and Rachel Tabor of Waynesboro; two sisters, Cathy Wittig-Donald of Quicksburg and Rebecca Wittig-Roper (Jerry) of Greenbelt, Md.; grandchildren, Madison Wittig, Alana Oden and Corrigan Oden; great-grandchild, Harper “pretty girl” Tabor and special friend, Julie “Moon” Gray of New Market; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and his best buddy Boozer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Market Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
