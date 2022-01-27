On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Walter Franklin Green IV passed away at the age of 68.
Walter was born on March 16, 1953, in Richmond, Va. He attended Harrisonburg public schools and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1971. He earned a BS degree from Randolph Macon College in 1975 and a MBA degree from James Madison University in 1978. Walter received his law degree from T.C. Williams School of Law in 1981. He returned to Harrisonburg where he practiced law for 40 years.
On Oct. 11, 1988, he married Judith Margaret Spitler, who survives him.
Also surviving him are four children, Arielle Margaret, Walter Franklin V, and Warren Henry of Harrisonburg and Alexa Maria and longtime boyfriend, Logan Bare, of Richmond.
Walter was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Preston Green and his father, Dr. Walter Franklin Green III. He is survived by sister, Starr Wilson and Husband, Gary, of Harrisonburg; brother, Dr. Preston Green and wife, Hilary, of Florida and sister, Elizabeth Green of Harrisonburg.
There will be a private informal gathering for family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society or The Organization for Autism Research.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
