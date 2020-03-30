Walter Farris Mills
Walter Farris Mills, 91, of Rileyville, Va., died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Skyview Nursing Home in Luray.
Friends may pay their respects at Bradley Funeral Home Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A graveside service will be at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery on Tuesday, March 31, at 11 a.m.
www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
