Walter Friedrich Hinz, 88, of Harrisonburg, entered his heavenly home on July 4, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. He was born in Duisburg, Germany, on July 30, 1931, to the late Maria Braun Hinz and Friedrich Hinz.
John, or Fred, as he was also known, graduated from Prairie Bible Institute in Canada and Bethany Missionary Training Center in Minnesota. He also graduated from Eastern Mennonite College (EMU) and was an educator in the Rockingham County School System for 26 years. He taught math, social studies, and reading, retiring in 1996. Mr. Hinz was a member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene and was an active member in the Kairos Prison Ministry.
He took great pride in his flower gardens and also enjoyed raising Shetland Sheepdogs (Shelties) for 25 years. He loved attending sporting events of his children and was a very enthusiastic cheerleader for them. His favorite sport was soccer which he passionately watched, especially the German teams. His family was very important to him and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren supporting them in their sporting and dance events. His greatest passion was studying the Word of God and sharing the salvation message with others.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Rachel Alderfer Hinz. Also surviving are his sons, Reinhard Hinz and wife, Michele of Harrisonburg and Wilfried “Will” Hinz and wife, Susan of Midlothian; daughter, Rosalinde Nargi and husband, Matthew of Fishersville; brother, Helmut Hinz of Duisburg, Germany; seven grandchildren, Danielle Schaefer, Abby Hinz, Zach Hinz, Josh Hinz, Jacob Hinz, Olivia Nargi and Aurora Nargi, and one expected great-grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Marianne Hinz.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Harrison and Pastor Roger Dove officiating. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International at Gideons.org or sent to Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Contributions may also be sent to VMRC, Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
